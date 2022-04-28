Match Details

Date & Time: April 28th, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network for Television and Disney + Hotstar app for live streaming.

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will be facing each other in the 41st match of IPL 2022, to be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. During the last season, while Delhi Capitals have finished third place after losing both their playoffs, the Kolkata Knight Riders finished as the runners-up. So far in IPL 2022, both teams are tied with three wins and six points. However, KKR has lost one more match compared to DC.

The opening pair of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner for Delhi Capitals looks formidable, and are in top form. Captain Rishabh Pant is finding his form back, playing useful knocks in the middle order. Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mustafizur Rahman have all bowled well for the team. However, they would like Shardul Thakur to come back to form. Captain Shreyas Iyer and finisher Andre Russell have been in serious form for the Knight Riders. The rest of their batters need to be more consistent. Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, and Sunil Narine have been the top bowlers for the team, along with Andre Russell who can never be underestimated with the ball.

Pitch Report

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has been producing a lot of high-scoring games in the last few matches and the same could be expected again for this fixture. With the short boundaries in place and considering the dew factor, the captain that wins the toss will be looking to bowl first on the wicket.

Head to head: KKR and DC have faced each other in 30 IPL matches, with KKR winning 16 and DC winning 13. One game between the two sides ended in no result.

1 – David Warner needs one more fifty to overtake Chris Gayle and occupy the top place in the record of most fifties in T20 cricket.

1 – Sunil Narine needs one more wicket to reach 150 wickets in the IPL and become the first overseas spinner to the landmark.

1 – Rishabh Pant (149) is one game away from appearing in 150 matches in T20 cricket.

2 – Axar Patel needs two more wickets to reach 100 wickets in the IPL. He will become the second left-arm spinner to take 100 wickets in the league, after Ravindra Jadeja.

2 – Axar Patel also needs 2 more sixes to reach 50 sixes in the IPL.

19 – Sunil Narine needs 19 runs to reach 1000 runs in the IPL. He will become the third player with 1000+ runs and 100+ wickets in the league, after Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja.

Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Ajinkya Rahane, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.