As Delhi Capitals is gearing up to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in their next fixture on Thursday (April 28), Rishabh Pant & Co would like to forget their disappointing performance from the last match and the no-ball controversy which erupted in the final over of the game. The no-ball controversy resulted in the subsequent penalties for skipper Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur.

At the same time, assistant coach Pravin Tambe, who stepped inside the field to intervene with umpires, faced a one-match suspension. Ahead of Delhi's next clash, head coach Ricky Ponting, who was in quarantine during the previous game, has shared what he went through during the last over drama which eventually cost them the game. Sharing his experience of watching the team's previous match from a hotel room, head coach Ricky Ponting said, "It was frustrating. I think I broke three or four remote controls, and a few water bottles might have been thrown into the walls and things like that (laughs)."

Adding further, Ponting said that it's really difficult to witness on-field drama from the sidelines, but it reaches another difficulty level when you are not even present on the ground. Notably, Ponting could not travel with the team to the Wankhede stadium for their last game against Rajasthan Royals. He was isolated from the rest of the squad after one of his family members, who stayed with him at the team hotel, had tested positive.

Commenting on Delhi's inconsistency in winning games, the head coach further added that the team lost momentum at crucial stages. "I've said it a few times this year where there are 36 or 37 overs of excellent stuff, and we just let it slip for two or three overs. And that's the difference in these games. We gear ourselves to not overtrain in the first part of the season, try and build up along the way," he was quoted as saying in Delhi's Press Release.