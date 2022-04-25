Match Details:

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 38

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: 25th April at 7:30 PM IST and Local Time

Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings will play the 38th match of IPL 2022 on Monday. With three wins in seven outings and nesting in the unfavorable half of the points tally, Punjab Kings are hurtling towards an awkwardly familiar territory of having to treat every remaining game as a must-win in order to secure their first playoffs berth in eight editions. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings kept their campaign alive with a win over Mumbai Indians in the previous match.

On the other hand, the Chennai Super Kings got over the line against the Mumbai Indians in their previous game on account of an excellent finish from MS Dhoni who turned back the clock. The bowling looked all sorted with the inclusion of Dwaine Pretorius and Mukesh Choudhary was outstanding with the new ball. They are likely to go in with the same side for the upcoming fixture as well.

Pitch Report

The Wankhede Stadium has started to assist the batters a lot and the previous game at the ground was a high-scoring thriller between RR and DC. The fast bowlers have found it tough to extract much from the wicket while the dew factor has started to play its part as well. The captain winning the toss will be looking to bowl first again going by the last few results.

Head to head – CSK and PBKS have faced each other in 26 IPL matches, with CSK winning 15 and PBKS winning 11.

1 – Punjab Kings have won only one out of their last six IPL matches at Wankhede Stadium.

1 – Mayank Agarwal (at 10 fifty-plus scores) needs one fifty-plus score to overtake David Miller and become the player with the joint third-highest fifty-plus scores for Punjab Kings in the IPL. Only KL Rahul and Shaun Marsh have more fifty-plus scores for the franchise in the league.

100 – Ravindra Jadeja, if he comes to bat, will be batting in his 100th innings for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. He will become the third player to bat in a century of innings for CSK, after Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni.

2 – Arshdeep Singh at 32 wickets needs to take two more wickets to overtake Mohit Sharma and become the pacer with the fifth-highest wickets for Punjab Kings in the IPL. The top four are Sandeep Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Irfan Pathan, and Parvinder Awana.

6 – Both Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings have played once this season at Wankhede, and both teams lost against KKR by a six-wicket margin at this ground.

Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings

Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Benny Howell, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.