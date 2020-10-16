Kolkata Knight Riders skipper, Dinesh Karthik, has stepped down as the captain of the team in the IPL 2020. England's World Cup winning captain, Eoin Morgan, has been handed over the captaincy of KKR for the 13th season of IPL.

Eoin was already playing as a member of KKR and this move had been in talks for a while now. Karthik's decision to step down comes amid KKR's average performance so far in the league and questionable strategic moves.

Even though under Dinesh Karthik's leadership KKR has managed to win 4 out of 7 matches, Karthik's individual form has not been at par with others. The ace players have only managed to score 108 runs so far. KKR is at the fourth spot in the points table. The announcement comes before KKR's next match against Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, today.

Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore made the announcement and said, "We are fortunate to have leaders such as DK who has always put the team first. It takes a lot of courage for someone like him to make a decision such as this. While we were surprised by his decision, we are respectful of his wishes. We are also fortunate that Eoin Morgan, the 2019 World Cup-winning captain, who has been the vice-captain, is willing to lead the side going forward. DK and Eoin have worked brilliantly together during this tournament and although Eoin takes over as captain, this is effectively a role swap and we expect that this transition will work in a seamless manner."

Eoin Morgan was bought by KKR at a massive Rs 5.25 crore during the auction. Dinesh Karthik had taken over the captaincy of KKR after Gautam Gambhir's exit from the team in 2017. This would have been Karthik's third season as the captain of KKR.