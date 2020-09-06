And it's that time of the year again! The full schedule of IPL 2020 to be held in UAE is finally here. The matches would start from September 19, 2020 and the first match would be between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Though the dates were expected much earlier, the delay was unavoidable due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The afternoon matches would start at 3:30PM IST and the evening matches at 7:30PM IST. 24 matches are scheduled to be played in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah. The players and the support staff are continuously being monitored and tested. They will be playing in a bio bubble and no spectators would be allowed this year.

So far, three players have pulled out of IPL citing personal reasons. While two players are from CSK, one is from MI. Lasith Malinga has opted out of IPL 2020 to be by his father's side, who might undergo a surgery soon. On the other hand, both Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina from Chennai Super Kings, decided to opt out citing personal reasons.

The IPL was earlier scheduled for March 29 and would have continued till May 24. This year's IPL would be the longest IPL in the history of the tournament.