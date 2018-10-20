South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has been traded to Mumbai Indians by the Royal Challengers Bangalore, thus making it the first transaction to take place before IPL 2019.

To offset the trade, Mumbai released Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman (INR 2.2 crore, USD 343,000) and Sri Lankan off-spinner Akila Dananjaya (INR 50 lakh, USD 78,000).

RCB had bought De Kock ahead of IPL 2018 for INR 2.8 crore (USD 437,000) at the 2018 auction and as per ESPNcricinfo, Mumbai Indians have bought him for the same price. It is an interesting buy considering the fact that they already have two wicketkeeper batting options in Ishan Kishan and Aditya Tare. However, they could well include de Kock as a specialist batsman or as a cover for West Indian batsman Evin Lewis, whose form frittered away towards the end of the season.

De Kock had a decent 2018 for RCB as he scored scoring 201 runs at a strike rate of 124.07. He has also played for the Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad and has scored 927 runs at an average of 28.09 with a strike rate of 130. He has a century and six fifties to his name.

IPL has two major trading windows

As per the stipulated rules, the IPL has two major trading windows. One begins immediately after the end of the season and the other one from the beginning of the auction to the commencement of the season.

Last year, the league had also introduced a mid-table window for franchises to trade players who had not played more than two matches.

Hectic negotiations are on as the last date for retentions and release is November 15. The franchises are chalking out plans to make fresh buys at the auctions, for which they will be given a purse of Rs 3 crore. Also, the available balance after last year's auction will be added to the aforementioned account.