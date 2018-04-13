Royal Challengers Bangalore's star-studded side will look to bounce back from their opening defeat at Kolkata Knight Riders against Kings XI Punjab on April 13.

RCB posted 176-7 batting first at Eden Gardens, with AB de Villiers (44) and Brendon McCullum (43) the highest run-getters. Sunil Narine then struck 50 off just 17 deliveries to help KKR chase down the target with seven balls and four wickets to spare.

Virat Kohli scored 31 at less than a run-a-ball during RCB's innings and blamed himself for playing too many dot balls.

"I think we were 15 short with the bat. I played too many dot balls and couldn't get any momentum going," Kohli was quoted as saying by India Today.

"We made a pretty good game out of it, to drag it till the 19th over and take those wickets was a big positive."

Kings XI Punjab put their spin resources to good use to restrict Delhi Daredevils to 166-7 in their opening match. Half centuries from KL Rahul and Karun Nair then propelled Ravichandran Ashwin's side to a comfortable victory in the 19th over of their chase.

Punjab have been boosted by the return of Australia opener Aaron Finch after his wedding. Former RCB players Rahul and Chris Gayle return to the Chinnaswamy Stadium, although the latter is unlikely to be named in the playing XI.

Where to watch RCB vs KXIP

Match starts at 8.00pm IST. It will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Live streaming services are available on Hotstar.

RCB vs KXIP probable teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Brendon McCullum, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Tim Southee, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Aaron Finch, Karun Nair, Yuvraj Singh, Manoj Tiwary, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Andrew Tye, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohit Sharma