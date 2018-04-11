The first edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took place in 2008 and since then, Purple Cap and Orange Cap were introduced, which is awarded to the player with the highest number of wickets and runs respectively.

In the 11th edition of the domestic T20 league in India, the tradition of Purple Cap and Orange Cap still continues. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up the highest wickets in the last two seasons.

Former Australia vice-captain David Warner won the Orange Cap last season with the Sunrisers. However, he will not be involved in the IPL 2018 as he along with Steven Smith were banned from taking part in the competition after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won in 2016.

International Business Times, India has complied the table for the current top five bowlers and batsmen for IPL 2018.

Purple Cap

No Player Team Matches Wickets Economy 1 Shane Watson CSK 2 4 8.50 2 Mayank Markande MI 1 2 5.70 2 Hardik Pandya MI 1 3 6.00 3 Chris Woakes RCB 1 3 9.00 5 Siddarth Kaul SRH 1 2 4.50

Orange Cap