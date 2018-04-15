Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to secure a second straight victory in IPL 2018 by beating Rajasthan Royals at the Chinnaswamy Stadium April 15.

RCB bounced back from their opening defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders by recording a four-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab. Umesh Yadav took three wickets as the Royal Challengers bowled out Kings XI for 155 before a half-century from AB de Villiers guided them to the target with three balls to spare.

Bangalore captain Virat Kohli said it was important for his side to get off to a good start to the season after finishing bottom of the table in IPL 2017.

"First home game is crucial. Last year, we couldn't get off to a start. The crowd has a lot of expectations, and tonight was a game we wanted [to win] badly, especially in the initial stages of the tournament," Kohli was quoted as saying by IANS.

"We knew the new ball will come on nicely, and the batsmen hit some good shots."

Rajasthan were thrashed by Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match but bounced back by beating Delhi Daredevils by 10 runs in a rain-affected match.

Jofra Archer could make his first appearance for Rajasthan this season after recovering from a side strain.

Where to watch RCB vs RR

The match starts at 4.00pm IST. It will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Live streaming services are available on Hotstar.



UK Sky Sports skysports.com, skygo USA Willow Hotstar Pakistan Geo Super www.geosuper.tv, www.geo.tv Bangladesh Channel 9 Channel 9 Canada Willow Hotstar Australia Fox Sports foxsports.com.au, Foxtel GO Caribbean Flow TV Flowtv.com, Flow Sports App Sub Saharan Africa Supersport Supersport.com, Supersport App New Zealand Sky Sports www.skygo.co.nz, fanpass.co.nz,www.sky.co.nz MENA BeIN Sport BeIN connect Afghanistan Lemar TV

RCB vs RR probable teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Brendon McCullum, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Tim Southee, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav

Rajasthan Royals: D'Arcy Short, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin