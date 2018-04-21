Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Delhi Daredevils in the second of the two matches scheduled in the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium April 21.

How to watch live

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils will start at 8pm IST/3:30pm BST. Live coverage of the event will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD. Hotstar will provide live streaming of IPL 2018 on mobile, laptop and tablet users.

Preview

Royal Challengers Bangalore enter this fixture after suffering another defeat in this season's IPL, at the hands of Mumbai Indians. Having won the toss, Virat Kohli elected to field and that proved like a good decision after Umesh Yadav picked up two wickets in the first two deliveries of the match.

However, a partnership between Elvin Lewis and captain Rohit Sharma gave a good foundation for the defending champions to post a mammoth total. They scored 213 runs and in reply, RCB fell short by 46 runs. It was also Mumbai Indians' first win of the campaign.

Delhi Daredevils, on the other hand, were comfortably beaten by two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders. Having posted a total of 200 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs, they were in the driving seat.

Gautam Gambhir's side lost wickets early in the innings, but Jason Roy and Rishabh Pant tried to steady it. However, not having enough support from other batsmen saw them being bowled out for 129 runs.

Possible XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Quinton de Kock (wk), Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Chris Woakes, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Delhi Daredevils: Gautam Gambhir (c), Jason Roy, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Trent Boult.

