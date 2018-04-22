Mumbai Indians will look to secure their second win of IPL 2018 when they face Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Rohit Sharma led from the front with the bat as he scored 94 to guide Mumbai to a total of 213-6 batting first against RCB, who were then restricted to 167-8 in their chase. The win was the defending champions' first in the IPL this season after three successive defeats.

Mumbai head coach Robin Singh said he is comfortable with Sharma's batting position in the middle order and ruled out playing the India opener further up the order for the time being.

"Rohit in the middle order gives the team a great balance," Singh was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. "[Evin] Lewis as an opener has done exceptionally well. I don't think we need to have explosive players everywhere. You need to have a combination of different players in the line-up. Rohit can play any role for us and that is the important thing."

Rajasthan Royals suffered a crushing 64-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings in their last match, with the franchise's big guns Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler yet to get going in this year's tournament. The Royals will drop below Mumbai to seventh on the table if they lose at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Where to watch RR vs MI

The match starts at 8.00pm IST. It will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Live streaming services are available on Hotstar.

RR vs MI probable teams

Rajasthan Royals: Heinrich Klaasen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin

Mumbai Indians: Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mayank