Rajasthan Royals will look to secure their first win of the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) season when they face Delhi Daredevils at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on April 11.

Rajasthan's return to the IPL after a two-year absence began on a sour note, with Sunrisers Hyderabad marching to a nine-wicket win over the Royals in their opening match. Batting first, Ajinkya Rahane's side lost wickets at regular intervals and only managed 125/9 from their 20 overs, with Sanju Samson the top scorer on 49. The Sunrisers chased down the target with more than four overs to spare.

Royals mentor Shane Warne is hopeful that playing at Jaipur can spark a revival in the franchise's early-season fortunes.

"It has been a fortress for the side and fans here enjoy more than anywhere else in India. We would be looking to improving on what we did last night and put up a performance the fans will be proud of," the Australia legend was quoted as saying by the Hindu.

Delhi Daredevils were undone by a blistering 14-ball half century by KL Rahul as they fell to a six-wicket to Kings XI Punjab in their opening match. Delhi's first-innings total of 166/7 was chased down with seven balls to spare by Kings XI.

Delhi have called up England's Liam Plunkett as replacement for South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, who pulled out of the tournament because of a back injury.

Glenn Maxwell is available to play for the Daredevils after he missed the Kings XI match due to personal reasons.

RR vs DD where to watch

Match starts at 8.00pm IST. It will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Live streaming services are available on Hotstar.

UK Sky Sports skysports.com, skygo USA Willow Hotstar Pakistan Geo Super www.geosuper.tv, www.geo.tv Bangladesh Channel 9 Channel 9 Canada Willow Hotstar Australia Fox Sports foxsports.com.au, Foxtel GO Caribbean Flow TV Flowtv.com, Flow Sports App Sub Saharan Africa Supersport Supersport.com, Supersport App New Zealand Sky Sports www.skygo.co.nz, fanpass.co.nz,www.sky.co.nz MENA BeIN Sport BeIN connect Afghanistan Lemar TV

RR vs DD probable teams

Rajasthan Royals: D'Arcy Short, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin

Delhi Daredevils: Gautam Gambhir (c), Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami