Kane Williamson will take his men to Eden Garden as Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the second of the two matches scheduled in the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 14.

The Knight Riders have kickstarted the 11th edition of the domestic T20 league in India under the new leadership of Dinesh Karthik. They started the campaign with a comfortable four wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore at home.

KKR were on the course of clinching their second win as they posted a mammoth target of 203 runs against Chennai Super Kings. Unfortunately for the Kolkata-based franchise, MS Dhoni led side were successful in chasing the target, courtesy of explosive batting from Sam Billings down the order. The Super Kings sealed a five wicket victory with one ball to spare.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a good start to the 2018 season. They sealed an easy nine wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the first match, while managed a narrow win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in the last tie.

The Hyderabad side are sitting on top of the IPL table after two matches. A victory on Saturday evening against Kolkata Knight Riders will see them further extend their lead at the top. A defeat will allow the two-time IPL winners climb further up the table.

Possible XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Mitchell Johnson, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake.

How to watch live

Match starts at 8pm IST/3:30pm BST. Live coverage of the event will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD. Mobile, laptop and tablet users can watch the match live on Hotstar.

Global broadcasters and Digital partners list: