Kolkata Knight Riders will face Kings XI Punjab in the first of the two matches scheduled in the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Eden Gardens on April 21.

How to watch live

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab will start at 4pm IST/11:30am BST. Live coverage of the event will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD. Hotstar will provide live streaming of IPL 2018 on mobile, laptop and tablet users.

Preview

Kolkata Knight Riders enter this fixture after registering a comfortable victory over Rajasthan Royals in the last tie. Dinesh Karthik won the toss and decided to field first. The Royals' openers Ajinkya Rahane and D'Arcy Short gave a good start to the first IPL winners.

Apart from the opening batsmen, other players failed to impress with the bat. An overall performance with the ball saw the Knight Riders meant Rajasthan Royals managed 160 runs in 20 overs.

In reply, KKR achieved the target with seven balls to spare. Nitish Rana was 2/11 and an unbeaten knock of 35 saw him bag the man of the match award.

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab sealed a 15-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mohali in the last match. Former Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Chris Gayle's unbeaten 104 helped Ravichandran Ashwin's side posted a total of 193 runs in 20 overs.

Kane Williamson's men were unable to achieve the target and suffered their first defeat in the 11th edition of the domestic T20 competition in India.

Possible XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Tom Curran, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, R Ashwin (c), Andrew Tye, Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Zadran.

