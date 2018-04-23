Delhi Daredevils will face Kings XI Punjab in the first of the two matches scheduled in the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Feroz Shah Kotla on April 23.

How to watch live

Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab will start at 8pm IST/3:30pm BST. Live coverage of the event will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD. Hotstar will provide live streaming of IPL 2018 on mobile, laptop and tablet users.

Preview

Gautam Gambhir saw his side suffer a defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore during their last trip to the southern part of India. After losing two early wickets, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer tried to steady the ship.

The Daredevils duo put on a 75 runs partnership before Iyer was dismissed by Washington Sundar for 52 runs. Pant went to score 85 runs that helped Delhi Daredevils to post a total of 174 runs in 20 overs.

In reply, Royal Challengers Bangalore also lost two early wickets. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers's partnership in the middle played a crucial role in shaping up RCB's innings. The South African batsman's unbeaten knock of 90 off 39 balls made sure the Bangalore-based franchise sealed a victory.

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab registered a nine-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a rain-affected match. Dinesh Karthik's men posted a total of 191 runs and KXIP had a target of 125 runs in 13 overs.

KL Rahul and Chris Gayle's 116 runs partnership for the opening wicket helped R Ashwin's side seal a comfortable victory over KKR.

Possible XI

Delhi Daredevils: Jason Roy, Gautam Gambhir (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Shahbaz Nadeem, Harshal Patel, Trent Boult.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, R Ashwin (c), Andrew Tye, Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Zadran.

Global broadcasters and Digital partners list: