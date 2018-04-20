The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will be the new home for the two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Chennai Super Kings when they face Rajasthan Royals in the 11th edition of the domestic T20 league on April 20.

How to watch live

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will start at 8pm IST/3:30pm BST. Live coverage of the event will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD. Hotstar will provide live streaming of IPL 2018 on mobile, laptop and tablet users.

Preview

The protest over Cauvery issue has forced CSK to find a new home. The MA Chidambaram Stadium has long been a fortress for the Super Kings, having failed to win 14 of their 48 IPL matches.

MS Dhoni-led side will be hoping to extend their Chennai form in Pune when they face the winners of the first edition of the IPL on Friday. The India wicketkeeper and Suresh Raina are struggling with fitness and failure to be available for selection could see Dhruv Shorey and Murali Vijay replace the two in the playing XI.

Kings XI Punjab registered a four runs victory over Chennai Super Kings in the last match. MS Dhoni's explosive knock of 77 runs off 44 balls was not sufficient for him to help his side cross the line.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals also suffered a seven-wicket loss at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite posting a total of 160 runs, Dinesh Karthik's side chased the target comfortably with seven balls to spare. Both sides will look to bounce back after the defeat when they face each other in Pune on Friday.

Possible XI

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings (wk), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Heinrich Klassen, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), K Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin.

