Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
File photo of KKR captain Dinesh Karthik.IANS

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face a stiff test against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, May 25, as the two teams fight for a place in the final of the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got themselves an early ticket to the final, which will be played on Sunday, May 27, in Mumbai after beating the Sunrisers in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, May 22. 

MS Dhoni's men are still awaiting the winner of Friday's tie but a promotional video for the IPL final featuring CSK and KKR players reportedly released on Hotstar, the video streaming portal of the cash-rich league's official broadcaster Star Sports, has left fans perplexed.

As the clip went viral on social media, a few cricket fans took to Twitter to allege match-fixing in IPL.

"Fully Scripted tournament..Final will be CSK vs KKR..Because these two teams are having massive fan following (sic)," a user wrote on Twitter.

Notably, the 10-second clip, which is part of a larger video, was telecasted on Hotstar, according to the DNA. Upon noticing the promotional video, several clips of it was uploaded to social media. Hotstar, it seems, has removed the said video, according to the news daily.

Check out how Twitter users reacted to the viral clip

Meanwhile, another clip from what seems to be a promotional video of a CSK vs SRH final is also doing rounds on social media. In fact, the aforesaid clip has brought sanity following claims of fixing in IPL 2018.

It seems Hotstar has come up with a couple of promotional videos for the final, given it takes place a day after the Qualifier 2 between the Knight Riders and the Sunrisers.