Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face a stiff test against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, May 25, as the two teams fight for a place in the final of the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got themselves an early ticket to the final, which will be played on Sunday, May 27, in Mumbai after beating the Sunrisers in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, May 22.

MS Dhoni's men are still awaiting the winner of Friday's tie but a promotional video for the IPL final featuring CSK and KKR players reportedly released on Hotstar, the video streaming portal of the cash-rich league's official broadcaster Star Sports, has left fans perplexed.

As the clip went viral on social media, a few cricket fans took to Twitter to allege match-fixing in IPL.

"Fully Scripted tournament..Final will be CSK vs KKR..Because these two teams are having massive fan following (sic)," a user wrote on Twitter.

Hotstar Predicted IPL Final So Early CSKvKKR Lmao ?

Fixed? pic.twitter.com/TxwgW596A3 — Sharan (@hanjiokay) May 23, 2018

Notably, the 10-second clip, which is part of a larger video, was telecasted on Hotstar, according to the DNA. Upon noticing the promotional video, several clips of it was uploaded to social media. Hotstar, it seems, has removed the said video, according to the news daily.

Check out how Twitter users reacted to the viral clip

Match and IPL is fixed.

Final: KKR vs CSK



Winner: CSK



#KKRvRR #AbDevilliersRetires — Aploo Taploo Ki Jodi (@Sabbackchod) May 23, 2018 Dhawan bhai I have heard that IPL final is fixed,and the teams are Csk and Kkr .I don't believe that.please don't make my belief on our team be wrong.please bhai. Make sure we enter the finals and the IPL 2018 CUP is ours — Bittoo Gogia (@BittooGogia) May 25, 2018 #KKRHaiTaiyaar shouldn't win at any cost today otherwise people will lash out saying #IPLFinal is fixed #SRHvKKR — Ashok Rathod (@chefforlyf) May 25, 2018

Meanwhile, another clip from what seems to be a promotional video of a CSK vs SRH final is also doing rounds on social media. In fact, the aforesaid clip has brought sanity following claims of fixing in IPL 2018.

It seems Hotstar has come up with a couple of promotional videos for the final, given it takes place a day after the Qualifier 2 between the Knight Riders and the Sunrisers.