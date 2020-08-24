The Indian players and support staff of Delhi Capitals have arrived in Dubai ahead of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise said in a statement on Sunday.

The players had undergone tests for Covid-19 before their departure from Mumbai and will now be serving a mandatory seven-day quarantine in accordance with the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the tournament.

Delhi Capitals players to undergo RT-PCR tests

The players will also be undergoing RT-PCR tests on Day 1, 3 and 6 of their seven-day quarantine. Those who return a negative report for all the three tests will be entering the bio-bubble.

"Finally we are travelling and looking forward to getting to Dubai and isolating for a week," said assistant coach Mohammed Kaif before their departure.

"We will be undergoing three more tests, and hopefully everyone's reports will come out negative, and then we can get back on to the field to start practising."

The 2020 edition of the IPL will be held in the UAE starting on September 19. The tournament was originally postponed from its original start date of March 29 to April 15. It was later postponed indefinitely due to the lockdown that was in place in India due to the Covid-19 pandemic.