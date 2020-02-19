Discounts on iPhones are closely watched by prospect buyers and when deals as good as "iPhone XS available for less than Rs 40,000", they tend to attract a lot of attention. As Flipkart is hosting Mobiles Bonanza sale on its platform, a lot of smartphones are available with steep discounts and attractive offers and the attractive iPhone XS deal is one of them.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale started on Monday and runs through Friday. During the sale, shoppers can avail benefits like no-cost EMI, exchange bonus, straight-up discounts and flash sales on smartphones. If you've been watching Flipkart deals closely during the sale, you might have come across the iPhone XS offer. But if you haven't, here's the reality behind the compelling offer.

iPhone XS available under Rs 40,000 - with a catch

You know what they say about something that's too good to be true. If you suspected just as much about the iPhone XS offer on Flipkart, here's a breakdown of the deal.

Apple had launched the iPhone XS 64GB for Rs 89,900 and Flipkart is now offering it at less than Rs 40,000 - that's more than 50 percent off. But in any deal, it is important to read the fine print and in this case we have and the iPhone XS deal isn't as great as it sounds.

Flipkart is selling the iPhone XS 64GB for Rs 54,999. In order to get that price under Rs 40,000, buyers must avail other offers, including bank cashback and exchange. As per the listing, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 14,050 off on exchange and 10 percent instant discount on using Axis Bank cards, which easily brings down the total cost of the iPhone XS to under Rs 40,000.

But there's just one problem. Even if you avail the cashback offer, it is hard to get the maximum exchange bonus. For instance, we chose iPhone XS for exchange and the discount was coming up to Rs 12,950. Choosing the iPhone XS Max in exchange for iPhone XS discounted Rs 13,500. The maximum discount was given to Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

Now, who in their right mind, would want to downgrade from the latest flagship to an older model - even if it is the iPhone. Based on these calculations, it is fair to suggest that the iPhone XS' deal on Flipkart isn't a golden opportunity. But if you were going to buy the smartphone anyway, regardless of the temptation of the offer, you can go right ahead.