When the iPhone X was launched last year, the high price of the premium flagship was widely criticized by consumers. But that didn't get in the way of the iPhone's sales as it managed to become the best-selling iPhone in December and March quarters. Over the months, the iPhone X got many offers and discounts from third-party resellers in India to attract buyers and here's another attractive offer.

Apple authorised device distributor's website, indiaistore.com, has announced zero down-payment offer on select iPhones, including the lauded iPhone X. As per the terms of the offer, interested buyers can purchase the iPhone X without paying a dime at Apple authorized retail stores in India. But the offer is valid only from June 15 to September 30, 2018.

It must be noted that the offer is available only on 18-month EMI plan and on all credit cards, Consumer Loans on Capital First, HDB Financial Services and HDFC Bank. Buyers can also avail the EMI option using HDFC debit card.

As a part of the offer, buyers get an additional 5 percent cashback on using Axis Bank Credit Card, Citi Credit Card, HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards, ICICI Bank Credit Card and Standard Chartered Credit Card. The cashback will be credited within 120 business days from the date of the transaction. This helps save at least one-third of the interest towards the loan amount on iPhone X.

Here's a complete breakdown of the offer while buying an iPhone X 64GB.

Bank Tenure Loan amount Rate of interest Merchant payback Monthly EMI MRP Total amount with interest HDFC Bank 18 Rs 89,743 15% Rs 5,647 Rs 5,599 Rs 95,390 Rs 1,00,775 Other eligible banks 18 Rs 95,390 15% Rs 6,334 Rs 5,951 Rs 95,390 Rs 1,07,118

The additional 5 percent cashback on using eligible bank credit cards will be added to the account separately, and it is not included in the breakdown above. The zero down payment offer can be availed twice on the same card and must be done using Brand EMI option on Pine Labs terminals.

If you are looking to buy any other iPhone, the zero down payment offer is applicable on iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 7. The conditions on buying any of these iPhones are same as the iPhone X as explained above.