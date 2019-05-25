It hasn't been long since Apple rolled out iOS 12.3 with some incremental updates, and another important update has been pushed out to iPhones and iPads. Apple users of both iPhone and iPad can install a 117MB weighing update to fix crucial bugs that have tampered with some of the basic functions.

Apple has rolled out iOS 12.3.1 to fix three main issues in iPhones and iPads. Firstly, the new iOS update fixes the bug that prevented users from making or receiving VoLTE calls. Since VoLTE has become a standard for great quality calls, it is impractical to not have the feature working on most popular smartphones.

Secondly, two main bugs in the Messages app have been addressed in the iOS 12.3.1. Users had reported that messages from unknown senders would appear in the conversation list even with Filer Unknown Senders enabled. The iOS 12.3.1 update also fixes a bug that prevented the Report Junk link from appearing in Messages threads from unknown senders, TMO News reported.

Compared to iOS 12.3 update, the iOS 12.3.1 is a minor update, but it is a crucial one for those who have been experiencing these problems. Installing the update can fix the issues and ensure the normal functioning of VoLTE and Messages app.

In order to update the iPhones and iPads, users must go to Settings > General > Software Update to manually check for updates. Mostly, users will be prompted to install the update over-the-air. Although the update size isn't much, it is still recommended to install it over Wi-Fi.