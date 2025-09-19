iPhone 17 in 10 minutes: Flipkart Minutes supercharges Big Billion Days 2025

Flipkart is taking festive shopping to a whole new level with the launch of Flipkart Minutes during the 12th edition of The Big Billion Days (TBBD) 2025. Starting midnight, Flipkart promises 10-minute doorstep delivery of blockbuster deals—including the newly launched iPhone 17—across 19 cities and 3,000 pincodes, making it India's fastest shopping festival.

For the first time, shoppers won't just get access to the biggest festive discounts but will also see premium smartphones, fresh groceries, festive hampers, beauty essentials, and electronics arrive at their doorsteps within minutes.

iPhone 17 & top smartphones in minutes: iPhone 17, iPhone 16 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S24 5G, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, and more, available with instant doorstep delivery. Real-time smartphone exchange: India's first hyperlocal trade-in program lets users swap old phones for new models instantly. Beauty & essentials: Lipsticks from Rs 49, up to 80% off on perfumes, 70% off on shampoos and diapers, and festive hampers from brands like Cadbury and Anand Sweets. Gourmet & festive flavours: Fresh fruits and vegetables from Rs 9, artisanal sweets, dairy, and gourmet favourites like Akshayakalpa, Sleepy Owl, and Epigamia at up to 50% off. Regional & Swadeshi picks: Over 900 categories, featuring brands such as Chitale Bandhu, Bikaji, Priyagold, and Bedekar, delivering local festive flavours across India.

Early access for members:

Flipkart Plus and Black members get 24-hour early access to deals, along with Boost Up! rewards (multiplying SuperCoin savings up to 10x) and Sale Price Live CoinBack Hour, offering up to 100% CoinBack in SuperCoins on select purchases.

Speaking on this, Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President, Head of Flipkart Minutes, said: "Within a year, Minutes has become India's fastest-growing quick commerce platform. This festive season, we are bringing everything from blockbuster smartphones to local sweets to customers' doorsteps in minutes. By combining scale, selection, and speed, The Big Billion Days 2025 will redefine the festive shopping experience."

With 24x7 operations throughout the festival, Flipkart Minutes is positioned as a breakthrough in festive e-commerce—blending speed, convenience, and value for millions of households across India.