There's nothing wrong in spoiling your loved one with a little bit of indulgence. Go all out this Diwali and give your better half the gift they'll cherish for a long time. Though jewellery and diamonds are often the safe choice, you can go a bit off-course and surprise your loved one with a gift you cannot go wrong with.

If budget is not an issue, there are handful of luxury gifting ideas, which make your choice less confusing. You can go with useful gadgets that can be a nice way to replace those precious diamonds.

Take a look at the list below:

Go iPhone, go Pro

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is the latest and most advanced Pro lineup ever, featuring the Dynamic Island — a new design that introduces an intuitive way to experience iPhone — and the Always-On display. They are powered by A16 Bionic, a new class of pro camera system, with the first-ever 48MP Main camera on iPhone featuring a quad-pixel sensor, and Photonic Engine, an enhanced image pipeline that dramatically improves low-light photos.

The iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a starting price tag of Rs 1,39,900.

Dyson Airwrap

Dyson Airwrap multi-styler brings innovation to a personal beauty product. Dyson Airwrap multi-styler utilises powerful and precise airflow to deliver wet to dry styling, styling hair from damp (80% dry), reducing the reliance on extreme heat and preserving the hair from unnecessary damage. The next-generation styling barrels featuring a rotating cool tip, make achieving curls and waves faster and easier – with no heat damage, to help maintain hair strength.

Dyson Airwrap multi-styler is priced at Rs. 45900.

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Ultra brings a new bold design and a wide range of features built for endurance, exploration, and adventure. Apple Watch Ultra introduces a 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal that reveals the biggest and brightest Apple Watch display yet. A customisable Action button offers instant access to a wide range of useful features. Apple Watch Ultra has the best battery life of any Apple Watch, reaching up to 36 hours during normal use.

Apple Watch Ultra is priced at Rs 89,900.

AirPods Pro 2nd Generation

The second generation of AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods ever. With the power of the new H2 chip, AirPods Pro unlock breakthrough audio performance — including major upgrades to Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode — while also offering a unique way to experience Spatial Audio that's even more immersive. Now, you can enjoy Touch control for media playback and volume adjustments directly from the stem, along with longer battery life, a brand-new charging case, and an additional ear tip size for a better fit.

AirPods Pro 2 are available for Rs 26,900.

Each of these products are from different product categories. Depending on which product you wish to upgrade for your loved one, each one presents a compelling case.