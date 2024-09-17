Apple has officially started rolling out the much-anticipated iOS 18 update, offering eligible iPhone users a more personalized experience with new ways to customize their home screens and control center. The update brings a major overhaul to the Photos app, making it easier to organize and relive special moments. Enhancements to Messages and Mail add powerful features like formatting options and better organization.

Among the biggest updates is the introduction of Apple Intelligence, a feature launching next month that combines generative AI with personal context to deliver tailored suggestions while maintaining user privacy. More on that later, but let's take a look at what the iOS 18 currently offers to iPhones.

Expanded Customization Options

iOS 18 allows users to place app icons and widgets on their home screens in more flexible layouts. Users can choose between light, dark, or tinted icons, and even increase the size of icons for a streamlined look. The Control Center also receives a significant upgrade, now featuring customizable groups of controls and the ability to rearrange or remove controls from the lock screen.

Revamped Photos Experience

The Photos app has been overhauled with a simpler, more unified layout. New collections like Recent Days, People & Pets, and Trips use on-device intelligence to automatically organize photos, reducing the time users spend searching for memories. Users can now customize their photo library's layout and pin favorite collections for easy access.

Messaging and Phone Features

iMessage brings new formatting tools, animated text effects, and a "Send Later" option for scheduling texts. iOS 18 also supports RCS, enhancing communication with non-Apple users by enabling richer media sharing and more reliable group messaging. A new feature in the Phone app allows live call transcription, with recordings stored directly in the Notes app for easy access.

Safari and Security Enhancements

Safari gets new tools for distraction-free browsing. The redesigned Reader feature provides summaries and streamlined views, while a new Passwords app consolidates all user credentials in one secure place.

Apple Intelligence Debuts Next Month

Starting in October, iOS 18 will introduce Apple Intelligence, leveraging AI for tasks like text proofreading, photo search, and natural language processing—all while keeping data secure. Siri also receives improvements, with enhanced language understanding and a more natural, conversational design.

iOS 18 is available today for iPhone Xs and later models, with more features rolling out over the coming months.