Apple has started rolling out iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 for compatible models and iPhones now include an option that enables users to unlock Face ID while wearing a mask.

With the 'Face ID with a mask' option, iPhone can recognise the unique features around the eye area to authenticate.

"Face ID while wearing a mask can be used as authentication for unlocking iPhone, completing transactions with Apple Pay, and autofilling passwords in apps and Safari," according to the company.

The new feature works with iPhone 12 and later.

SharePlay and more

'SharePlay' is a powerful set of features for shared experiences while on a FaceTime call. With iOS 15.4, SharePlay sessions can be initiated directly from supported apps.

Siri now has a new voice for English speakers, giving users more options to choose a voice that speaks to them. The new Siri voice leverages Neural Text to Speech technology for an incredibly natural sound.

iOS 15.4 features more than 37 new emoji, including faces, hand gestures, and household objects.

Users can now choose separate skin tones for each hand in the handshake emoji.

The new version of iOS launched alongside iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3, which add support for Apple's new Universal Control feature.

With 'Universal Control', "Use your keyboard, mouse and trackpad across Mac and iPad. Use a single keyboard, mouse or trackpad to work between your devices," said Apple.

When you move from your Mac to your iPad, the cursor for your mouse or trackpad transforms from an arrow to a round dot, automatically changing shape to the one that is best suited for the device.

Universal Control works effortlessly and no setup is required.

If you use your devices together all the time and want to use Universal Control without the need to link the two using the cursor, you can set them up to work with Universal Control continuously in System Preferences.

(With inputs from IANS)