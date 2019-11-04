Apple released iOS 13.2 with some incredible features such as Deep Fusion for iPhone 11 series, but all the improvements came at a cost. Reports are pouring in about an iOS 13.2 bug that has killed the crucial feature of multi-tasking, affecting millions of iPhones around the world. This issue, as one can imagine, affects the overall user experience in a big way.

iPhone users have flooded Apple Support Communities, Reddit and Twitter with complaints about the new bug and the various ways it affects their day-to-day operations. MacRumors picked up various complaints from affected users, which conclude the poor RAM management started with iOS 13 and continues to haunt users even after iOS 13.2 update.

According to the report, apps like Safari browser, YouTube and Overcast reload everything they have been reopened. Some users also reported issues with email, where switching back and forth from email erased everything.

Users have rather been aggressive with their complaints, but there seems to be no fix to the issue yet. Apple hasn't commented on the matter, but we can expect the issue is addressed in a future software update.

"I'm used to the camera purging all open apps from memory on my iPhone X, but iOS 13.2 goes above and beyond in killing background tasks. Earlier today, I was switching between a thread in Messages and a recipe in Safari and each app entirely refreshed every time I foregrounded it. This happens all the time throughout the system in iOS 13: Safari can't keep even a single tab open in the background, every app boots from scratch, and using iOS feels like it has regressed to the pre-multitasking days," Artist, designer, and developer Nick Heer wrote on his blog.

The issue with iOS 13.2 affects appears to affect all iPhone models. Owners of iPhone 11 Pro Max as well as iPhone 7 users have reported the poor RAM management issue with the new software.

"Every single app on my iPhone 7 iOS 13.2 gets killed every time I close. No backgrounding. And each tab on Safari when I move to a new one. So frustrating," one user complained.

There's a Reddit thread dedicated to iOS 13.2 multitasking bug and hundreds of people have complained about the issue in the last three days. Users affected by the issue have complained that leaving YouTube app for a minute to reply to a text and returning to the app reloaded the app and the paused video was lost.

Multi-tasking is one of the most basic functions in a smartphone these days. Having ripped off this feature causes a great deal of inconvenience, especially if you're paying the top dollar to be one the world's most exclusive ecosystems. We'll update when we hear Apple has fixed the issue or plans to roll out a patch. Stay tuned.