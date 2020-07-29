The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced the establishment of the Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) of India as a sub-committee of the country's National Olympic Council for 2020-21. IOA President Narinder Batra and Secretary-General Rajeev Mehta will be performing the same roles in the CGA as well amid the public dispute between the pair.

IOA President Batra makes the announcement

Batra made the announcement in a letter addressed to the members of the association. Anandeshwar Pandey, who serves as the Treasurer in the IOA, will perform the same role within the CGA while R.K. Anand and Anil Khanna have been appointed as the Senior Vice President.

IOA Vice Presidents V.D. Nanavati, Adille Sumariwalla, Kuldeep Vats, Associate Vice President Ajay Singh, and Executive Council Members Dushyant Chautala and Ajit Banerjee make up the rest of the CGA. Archery Association of India (AAI) President Arjun Munda and National Rifles Association of India (NRAI) chief Raninder Singh have been announced as special invitees to the association.

"I look forward to your best guidance and finest efforts in the working of the CGA of India. A line of confirmation of your acceptance will be highly appreciated," said Batra in the letter.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games is scheduled to be held in Birmingham, United Kingdom from July 27, 2022. This will be preceded by the Commonwealth Archery and Shooting Championships. While it is an event that will be held separate from Birmingham 2022, the results from the competition will be added to the final medal tally of the Games and published in an official medal table a week after its end.