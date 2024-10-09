IOA announce tentative dates for National Games in Uttarakhand

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have announced that the 38th edition of the National Games will be held in Uttarakhand from 28 January to 14 February, 2025 (subject to approval of IOA's General Assembly, which is scheduled for October 25).

The Games, which will see participation from athletes across the nation, will feature competitions in 38 sports (subject to approval of General Assembly of the IOA), with over 10,000 athletes, officials, and coaches expected to participate.

The IOA and the Government of Uttarakhand are working in close coordination to ensure that the 38th National Games will be an exceptional experience for athletes, officials, and spectators alike, it said in a release.

"We are thrilled to bring the National Games to Uttarakhand, a state that has shown remarkable enthusiasm and commitment to hosting this prestigious event. The Games provide a vital platform for athletes from all over the country to showcase their talents and continue their journey towards international sporting success. I am delighted to hear that the Government of Uttarakhand is eager to host the National Winter Games, and I eagerly look forward to receiving a firm proposal," IOA chief PT Usha said.

The picturesque state of Uttarakhand, known for its natural beauty and rich culture, is preparing to host the multi-disciplinary event for the first time.

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, expressed his gratitude to the IOA for entrusting the state with the responsibility of hosting the Games, stating, "We are committed to delivering a world-class sporting experience. The National Games will not only be a celebration of sports but also a showcase of Uttarakhand's rich culture and hospitality".

The State Government has initiated significant infrastructure development projects to ensure the success of the event. Venues are being constructed and upgraded to international standards, and necessary logistical arrangements are being made to accommodate participants and visitors, it added.

