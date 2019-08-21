Hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant any protection from arrest to former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX media case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a notice to him, asking Chidambaram to appear before the probe agency within two hours of receiving the note. The CBI and the ED are on the lookout for the Congress leader, who continues to remain untraceable.
Meanwhile, the legal team of Chidambaram has requested the probe agencies not to take any action till a hearing at the Supreme Court. The apex court said that Chidambaram's petition will be placed before the Chief Justice of India.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram is in deep legal trouble as he faces arrest in what is dubbed the INX media case, in which he is accused of alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to a media company as Finance Minister in the Congress-led UPA government at the instance of his son Karti, who allegedly received kickbacks for his role.
Live Updates
ED issues lookout notice for Chidambaram
The Enforcement Directorate has put out a lookout circular for senior Congress leader Chidambaram, who has not been seen since the Delhi High Court denied him protection from arrest, after which the CBI visited his Delhi home several times.
Chidambaram files special leave petition in SC
Chidambaram's legal team, led by advocate and senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, filed a special leave petition in Supreme Court, seeking interim relief after the Delhi High Court denied his anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media case. READ FULL STORY HERE
Supreme Court moves matter to CJI
Justice NV Ramana said that the matter will be placed before CJI Gogoi for orders on urgent hearing. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who is appearing for Chidambaram, said it is an urgent matter which needs to be heard immediately. "I'm sending this to the CJI immediately," said Justice Ramana.
The CBI has pasted a notice outside Chidambaram's residence at 12 am on Tuesday night and gave a notice of two hours to appear.
What is the INX media case
The INX Media case of money laundering pertains to the alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the media group for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 307 crore when Chidambaram was the Union finance minister in the Congress-led UPA government.
Chidambaram is in legal trouble as the Delhi High Court refused to grant him anticipatory bail in the INX media case. Chidambaram's lawyers had challenged the Delhi HC's order which rejected his request for protection from arrest. The Delhi HD said that Chidambaram seems to be the "kingpin" and "key conspirator" who needs to be interrogated in custody.