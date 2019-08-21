Live

Hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant any protection from arrest to former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX media case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a notice to him, asking Chidambaram to appear before the probe agency within two hours of receiving the note. The CBI and the ED are on the lookout for the Congress leader, who continues to remain untraceable.

Meanwhile, the legal team of Chidambaram has requested the probe agencies not to take any action till a hearing at the Supreme Court. The apex court said that Chidambaram's petition will be placed before the Chief Justice of India.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram is in deep legal trouble as he faces arrest in what is dubbed the INX media case, in which he is accused of alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to a media company as Finance Minister in the Congress-led UPA government at the instance of his son Karti, who allegedly received kickbacks for his role.

Live Updates