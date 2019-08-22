Former Union Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who had gone incommunicado for 24 hours, was arrested on Wednesday (August 21) night by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after which he was taken to its headquarter in New Delhi's Lodhi Road area. The CBI officers scaled the boundary wall of Chidambaram's Jor Bagh residence in order to nab him.
The Senior Congress leader was arrested in the INX Media money laundering case, in which he has been accused of facilitating foreign investment into a television firm, INX Media, in 2007, when he was the finance minister in the Congress-led UPA government.
Chidambaram, who once held the portfolios of the home ministry and then finance ministry, had to spend the night in "Lock-up suite 3" in the guest-house floor of the CBI building. The CBI started questioning Chidambaram this morning and he will be taken to the court later in the day. Follow ibtimes.co.in for Live Updates.
Live Updates
Karti Chidambaram to fight this trumped-up, vindictive act politically and legally
Hours after Chidambaram was arrested by CBI in connection with INX Media case, his son Karti Chidambaram said they will fight this "trumped-up and vindictive act" by a "pliant agency" politically and legally.
"This is a totally vindictive and malicious act done by a pliant agency. This is only done to settle political scores. There is absolutely no necessity to have done this. It has been done only to create a spectacle on television and to tarnish the image of the Congress party, and to tarnish the image of the former Finance and Home Minister. This is a completely trumped-up case in which he has absolutely no connection whatsoever. This is being done only for political reasons," Karti told a news agency.
Chidambaram's arrest witch-hunt, says Karti Chidambaram
Terming the arrest of Chidambaram by the CBI a "politically motivated witch-hunt", Congress leader Karti Chidambaram said that the entire drama was being done for "voyeurism" and to divert the attention of the country from serious issues.
"This is totally a politically motivated witch-hunt. This is apparently about events that happened in 2008, for which an FIR was filed in 2017. I have been raided four times. No one in the history of India has been raided four times. I'm the only person who has been raided four times. I've appeared before agencies over 20 times, and each time I have spent over 10 hours," said Karti.
The other cases against Chidambaram
A list of cases in which Chidambaram has been embroiled in:
- INX Media Case
- Aircel Maxis Deal
- Air India Purchase
- Black Money Case
- Tamil Nadu land grab case
- Ishrat Jahan affidavit case
Chidambaram's plea at SC becomes void, should move CBI court now
After the arrest of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, his application of anticipatory bail filed in the Supreme Court has become infructuous. After this, Chidambaram's lawyers would have to move a regular bail application before a trial court at Rouse Avenue, Delhi. According to rules, Chidambaram would have to be produced before a magistrate within 24 hours of his arrest. READ FULL STORY HERE
DMK-led Opposition demand release of Kashmiri leaders, protest at Jantar Mantar
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led the all-party demonstration, demanding the "release of leaders detained in Jammu and Kashmir" underway at Jantar Mantar. Congress leaders -- Karti Chidambaram and Ghulam Nabi Azad, RJD leader Manoj Jha, and others also present.
Delhi: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led All-Party Demonstration, demanding the "release of leaders detained in Jammu & Kashmir" underway at Jantar Mantar. Congress leaders Karti Chidambaram & Ghulam Nabi Azad, RJD leader Manoj Jha, and others also present. pic.twitter.com/zyPRosTRDD— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2019
WATCH | CBI sleuths jump over the wall to enter Chidambaram's premises
After Chidambaram evaded arrest for 24 hours, the CBI finally nabbed him from his Jor Bagh residence. A few CBI officials scaled the wall and jumped inside after they were denied entry from the front gate. Watch the footage here:
#WATCH Delhi: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official jumps the gate of P Chidambaram's residence to get inside. CBI has issued a Look-Out Notice against him. pic.twitter.com/WonEnoAgR4— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2019
Former FM to be produced in CBI court
Senior Congress leader and former FM P Chidamabaram will likely be produced in the CBI court on Thursday, August 22, between 2 and 4 pm.