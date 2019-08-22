Live

Former Union Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who had gone incommunicado for 24 hours, was arrested on Wednesday (August 21) night by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after which he was taken to its headquarter in New Delhi's Lodhi Road area. The CBI officers scaled the boundary wall of Chidambaram's Jor Bagh residence in order to nab him.

The Senior Congress leader was arrested in the INX Media money laundering case, in which he has been accused of facilitating foreign investment into a television firm, INX Media, in 2007, when he was the finance minister in the Congress-led UPA government.

Chidambaram, who once held the portfolios of the home ministry and then finance ministry, had to spend the night in "Lock-up suite 3" in the guest-house floor of the CBI building. The CBI started questioning Chidambaram this morning and he will be taken to the court later in the day. Follow ibtimes.co.in for Live Updates.

