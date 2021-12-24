In a big success, security forces on Friday eliminated a dreaded terrorist of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terror outfit at Arwani area of Bijbehara in South Kashmir's Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The killed terrorist was involved in several killings.

According to police on a specific input regarding the presence of a terrorist in village Mominhall Aarwani area of Bijbehara Anantnag, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army's and CRPF in the said area.

During the search operation, as the presence of the trapped terrorist got ascertained, he was given ample opportunities to surrender. However, he denied the surrender opportunities and instead fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist identified as Shahzad Ahmad Seh son of Bashir Ahmad Seh resident of Sehpora Kulgam was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter.

Involved in several killings of three BJP workers

As per police records, the killed terrorist was a categorized terrorist linked with HM outfit active since September 2020 and was part of groups involved in several militant crime cases. He was involved in the killings of Police Inspector Mohammad Ashraf Bhat of Chandpora Kanelwan Anantnag at his residence on 19.10.2020, three BJP workers at YK-Pora Kulgam on 29.10.2020, BJP Sarpanch, and his Wife at Lal-Chowk Anantnag on 09.08.2021,

Besides, he was also involved in the attack on DDC candidate Anees ul Islam Gani at Sagam Kokernag on 04.12.2020 and in snatching weapons from a constable at Shamispora crossing in the Khudwani area of Kulgam on 25.07.2021.

Two terrorist associates were arrested, arms recovered

The Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation with the Army and CRPF arrested two terrorist associates linked with banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba in the Chadoora area in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Imran Majeed Magray son of Abdul Majeed, a resident of Magray Mohalla Mochwa, and Aqib Amin son of Mohammad Amin Rather, resident of Magray Mohalla Mochwa.

According to police incriminating material of LeT and explosive substance including two hand-grenades, two AK-47 magazines, 30 live AK-47 rounds were recovered from their possession.

Arrested persons providing logistic support to terrorists

According to police during the preliminary investigation, it was established that the arrested terrorist associates were in touch with top commanders of LeT and were involved in providing logistics, shelter, and transportation of arms and ammunition in the areas of Mochwa, Kralpora, Chattergam, Sathsoo, Nowgam, Chadoora and other adjacent areas of the district.

A case FIR number 208/2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Chadoora. The fresh arrests have come a day after two alleged persons were arrested on similar charges by a joint party of police, Army, and CRPF in the Magam area of the district.