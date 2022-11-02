Invest Karnataka 2022, the Global Investors Meet of the state, kicked off on Wednesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering a virtual address and hailing 'Brand Bengaluru'.

"It is the place where there is both tradition and technology with a unique confluence of nature and culture. When we talk of talent and technology, the first thing that comes to mind is the Brand Bengaluru, which has now been established worldwide," said PM Modi.

Following him, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, addressed the summit and asserted that investors are willing to come to the state.

"Karnataka is a leader in many sectors. First in renewable energy, because 63% of all our installed capacity lies in renewable energy. First in electrical maintenance, innovation, home to about seven plus auto Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) -- more than seven of them are here and 50-plus auto component manufacturers are here," said Sitharaman.

Her sentiments were echoed by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal who delivered a keynote address and said that Karnataka is a state where "wiser people look to invest".

"In almost all rankings among states, Karnataka is performing exceedingly well. A real destination to be in, invest in, make in and serve from," he said.

Major announcements regarding investments coming to Karnataka were also made during the day.