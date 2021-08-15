The 'Interventional Vehicle', inducted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for anti-terror operations in Kashmir Valley, has proved lethal for eliminating dreaded terrorists during the fierce encounters.

This vehicle was recently used during Friday's fierce encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's district to eliminate dreaded Pakistan terrorist Usman, who had taken shelter in a building after attacking the BSF convoy on Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

CRPF personnel utilized this vehicle to zero in on the hiding terrorist who was firing at security forces after repeated intervals.

Dreaded Pakistani terrorist Usman, a close associate of Pulwama terror attack mastermind Abu Saifullah alias 'Lamboo' was killed during the Kulgam encounter on Friday morning.

The vehicle was inducted in 2018

The highly equipped vehicle was introduced in the year 2018 in operations of the CRPF to minimize collateral damages during encounters. The Interventional Vehicle is used to find the terrorists hiding in the house and the soldiers inside the house usually conduct operations by sitting in this vehicle while entering the building.

After some initial trial, the vehicle was formally inducted into the CRPF in the year 2018. The specialty of this vehicle is that this vehicle has been made under Make in India. Two to three jawans can sit in this bulletproof vehicle to conduct operations very close to the hideouts of terrorists. The cost of this vehicle is around Rs 1 crore. The price of a similar vehicle available in different countries is around Rs 6 crore.

Black Panther already inducted in north-Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir police has already inducted "Black Panther" – a command control vehicle in North Kashmir for anti-terror operations.

The command vehicles are equipped with all modern gadgets and are said to be very useful during different terror-related operations.

An advanced bulletproof, all-weather, all-terrain vehicle is a mobile operational hub. It is a big boost to the operational capabilities of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. So far two vehicles have been inducted into J&K police, one each in Jammu and Kashmir Valley respectively.

Besides being bulletproof, the vehicles have high-resolution CCTV/PTZ cameras providing a 360-degree view of the area and are said to have a suitable comfortable stay for officers and officials during the time of operations.