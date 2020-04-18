Coronavirus continues to spread like wildfire. While all the affected countries are taking necessary measures to contain the virus, but the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase by the day. Since lockdown measures have been imposed to break the chain of transmission of coronavirus, working from home has become the new norm. Not only companies but even government agencies are finding ways to adapt to this new method of working culture. Interpol has taken a thoughtful initiative, which focuses on international police cooperation in post-COVID-19 scenario.

Interpol launches VDR

Interpol has launched (VDR) to address the current coronavirus situation. Keeping social distancing in mind, the VDR will enable international police cooperation.

For Interpol's VDR, the current and former police chiefs, futurists, partners from global law enforcement, academia and international organizations such as the United Nations, EUROPOL, Frontex, CyberPeace Institute and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) participated. These are challenging times and require a skilled digital presence, which has to be secure for government organizations.

Speaking on the launch of the visual Discussion Rooms, Interpol's Executive Director, Madan Oberoi, IPS said, "A range of initial ideas for action were explored, including the prospects for developing a global law enforcement preparedness scale, effective and strategically-focused early warning systems, and how to strengthen trust as we work within and secure digital environments. A follow-up meeting takes place in two weeks with concrete action points on stronger cooperation."

Coronavirus-inspired crimes spike

With the rise in coronavirus cases and people spending more time indoors and on the internet, there's a sharp shift in the kind of crimes, Interpol has found. There's a sudden increase in cyber threats from malicious domains, malware, ransomware. Health service providers face the critical threat and there's a rise in fake personal protective equipment. There's also a spike in loan sharks targeting low-income individuals and businesses.

"Although many people are under confinement, criminals and terrorists continue to operate, but so too does INTERPOL to help police in our member countries protect the communities they serve," INTERPOL Secretary General Jürgen Stock said.