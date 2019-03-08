On the occasion of Women's Day, television actresses remembered Indian women who inspired the youth and proved the society that girls are no less compared to boys. The actresses also joined the International Women's Day 2019 campaign theme #BalanceforBetter by remembering those historical women.

This is what the TV actresses have to say:

Helly Shah: Ahilyabai Holkar inspires me a lot as she not only addressed women empowerment but also stood against the odd rule our society followed. After the death of her husband Khanderao Holkar, Ahilyabai Holkar became the queen of Malwa. Her reign lasted for 30 years and she ruled with utmost compassion and pride. During her time, the region prospered and scaled many new heights. She is often cited as the "philosopher queen" and an "absolute ideal ruler."

Devoleena Bhattacharya : Abala Bose is Known for her efforts in the advancement of women's education and her contribution towards the alleviation of the condition of widows. She was an early feminist and frequently wrote about why women needed more education and stressed that women's minds were just as important as men's. Later in her life, she set up the Nari Shiksha Samiti, a non-profit organisation whose mission was to educate girls and women. She also opened a home for widows and a rehabilitation center for women. Her courage to fight the black and white Indian society inspires me a lot.

Amrapali Gupta: Arati Saha, popular Long-Distance Swimmer, inspires us to be non judgemental about gender. She was first Indian and Asian woman to swim across the English Channel in 1959. She was the first female sportsperson to be awarded Padma Shri—the fourth highest civilian award in India—in 1960.

Mahika Sharma: Chand Bibi, Warrior Monarch of Bijapur is my inspiration. She defended Ahmednagar against Mughal emperor Akbar. One of the bravest women of her times, she successfully defended her throne when Akbar's forces invaded. In fact, she defended her reign twice. She was unfortunately killed in the third battle by her own companions as a rumor spread that she was joining hands with the Mughals.

Roop Durgapal : I admire Mother Teresa, the founder of Missionaries of Charity (1910 - 1997) and known for her extensive work for the poor. She was Bharat Ratna recipient and first woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979. She dedicated her life to working for the poor people of India. She received many awards in India and elsewhere in the world. Through her Missionary of Charities organization, she personally cared for thousands of sick and dying people in then Calcutta. She also worked tirelessly 24/7 to eradicate poverty and improve lives around the world. She is frequently featured on any list of "women who changed the world."

Anju Jadhav: I admire Shobha Chalukya, the princess of Saurashtra, who risked her life to save the temple of Somnath and her kingdom from Gaznavi and his goons. She has influenced my life and I look up to her. She is a perfect example of beauty with brains, who used her beauty and fooled Gaznavi and hence saved thousands of people.