UP International Trade Show 2025 to generate business worth Rs 4,000 crore

The five-day mega Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 (UPITS 2025) is expected to generate business to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore, state MSME and Textiles Minister, Rakesh Sachan, said on Friday.

After inaugurating the B2B meetings with international buyers, Sachan said more than 2,400 exhibitors from the state are showcasing diverse products from different sectors, including textiles, handicrafts, khadi, garments, leather, food processing, One District One Product (ODOP) and GI tag products, besides electronic goods, defence, and medical and pharma products.

He added that craftsmen and artisans will have the opportunity to directly connect with foreign buyers.

Welcoming participants from across the globe, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President S.C. Ralhan highlighted that the show has witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 500 foreign buyers representing more than 85 countries, including major economies such as the US, the UK, Germany, France, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, and South Africa.

As a unique initiative to promote the state's flagship One District One Product (ODOP) programme and its rich agricultural heritage, FIEO will present Kala Namak Rice as a gift to foreign buyers at the event — symbolising Uttar Pradesh's commitment to quality, tradition, and export excellence.

Ralhan stated that the event, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to be a catalyst for significant trade outcomes.

More than 2,500 B2B meetings are scheduled over the five-day exhibition, enabling meaningful engagements between international buyers and over 2,000 sellers from across Uttar Pradesh, according to a FIEO statement.

Artisans and entrepreneurs from regions such as Varanasi, Agra, Moradabad, and Gorakhpur are demonstrating their craftsmanship to a global audience.

Ralhan further emphasised that 'UPITS 2025' is not only a platform to explore export opportunities but also a strategic avenue to foster joint ventures, technology collaborations, and foreign direct investment (FDI).