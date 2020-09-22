Peace. Everyone longs for it. The governments, world leaders, activists - all thrive to see peace prosper. While the efforts are constantly underway to one day bring peace to the entire world, it's easier said than done. But the United Nations in 1981 decided to observe one day of peace, encoring countries to adhere to 24 hours of non-violence.
For this year's International Day of Peace, the theme is "Shaping Peace Together." While the bigger scheme of way to celebrate this day is to honour the pledge to maintain peace without any violence, everyone can be a part of the celebration by individually promoting peace. What better way to do your bit than to share inspiring quotes and even live by those quotes in real life.
"The 2020 theme for the International Day of Peace is "Shaping Peace Together." Celebrate the day by spreading compassion, kindness and hope in the face of the pandemic. Stand together with the UN against attempts to use the virus to promote discrimination or hatred. Join us so that we can shape peace together," UN said.
International Day of Peace: Quotes
Here are a few inspiring quotes that perfectly commemorate the International Day of Peace.
- "There is no path to peace, peace is the path" — Mahatma Gandhi
- "The only way to bring peace to the earth is to learn to make our own life peaceful" — Gautama Buddha
- "Peace cannot be kept by force. It can only be achieved by understanding" — Albert Einstein
- "Peace does not mean an absence of conflicts; differences will always be there. Peace means solving these differences through peaceful means; through dialogue, education, knowledge; and through humane ways" —Dalai Lama
- "It isn't enough to talk about peace. One must believe in it. And it isn't enough to believe in it. One must work at it" — Eleanor Roosevelt
- "Peace is a daily, a weekly, a monthly process, gradually changing opinions, slowly eroding old barriers, quietly building new structures" — John F. Kennedy
- "If you don't know the guy on the other side of the world, love him anyway because he's just like you. He has the same dreams, the same hopes and fears. It's one world, pal. We're all neighbors" —Frank Sinatra
- "When the power of love overcomes the love of power the world will know peace" —Jimi Hendrix
- "Peace can become a lens through which you see the world. Be it. Live it. Radiate it out. Peace is an inside job" —Wayne Dyer
- "Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that" —Martin Luther King, Jr.