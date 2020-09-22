Peace. Everyone longs for it. The governments, world leaders, activists - all thrive to see peace prosper. While the efforts are constantly underway to one day bring peace to the entire world, it's easier said than done. But the United Nations in 1981 decided to observe one day of peace, encoring countries to adhere to 24 hours of non-violence.

For this year's International Day of Peace, the theme is "Shaping Peace Together." While the bigger scheme of way to celebrate this day is to honour the pledge to maintain peace without any violence, everyone can be a part of the celebration by individually promoting peace. What better way to do your bit than to share inspiring quotes and even live by those quotes in real life.

"The 2020 theme for the International Day of Peace is "Shaping Peace Together." Celebrate the day by spreading compassion, kindness and hope in the face of the pandemic. Stand together with the UN against attempts to use the virus to promote discrimination or hatred. Join us so that we can shape peace together," UN said.

International Day of Peace: Quotes

Here are a few inspiring quotes that perfectly commemorate the International Day of Peace.