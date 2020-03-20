Yes, it's a day all for happiness!

The United nations have come up with the campaign of the International Day of Happiness to mark a global celebration on happiness and its need in the present scenario.

Coordinated by the Action for Happiness, a non-profit movement of people from almost 160 countries, supported by the partnership of like-minded organisations, the day is celebrated annually on March 20. The UN celebrates the day to recognise the importance of happiness in the lives of people around the world.

Theme 2020

The International Day of Happiness 2020 focuses on the theme "Happiness for all," focusing on what we have in common, rather than what divides us. The previous year celebrations were organised under the theme "Happier Together."

Five cool ways to keep you to burst in happiness

Grab your most favourite book

Remember the last time you have run your eyes through those tiny black prints of words? Choose your most favourite book to read from that shelf over there and get ready to immerse in it. Remember, no phones, no laptops! Time to push yourself into the world of letters.

A coffee or a cappuccino?

The sun is up and now for you to keep up for the whole day, get a cup of your latte. Let the positive vibes spread on in you with its every sip.

Meet up your most special friend

How about a wonderful chat with your best friend after such a long time? Busy scheduled life must have kept you aloof from them for a while. But remember, great times often comes unplanned and may be today is the day for it!

Get up, move out

No one would want to waste such a blissful day just sitting in that closed room! Flood out those endorphins and immerse yourself in your most comfortable workout session- be it yoga, a jog around the lake or park, or with your cute lil puppy. Or maybe you should take along your best friend too!

Find out your happiness impact area

According to the International Day of Happiness website, there are ten areas that studies shows can have a big impact on your own happiness. Those areas are giving, relating, exercising, awareness, trying out, direction, resilience, emotions, acceptance, and meaning. Pick the one of yours and get the maximum of joy.