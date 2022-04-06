Academy Award nominated writer-filmmaker Nancy Meyers, who is known for her work in comedy drama, 'The Intern', will be writing, directing and producing a new streaming movie, reports 'Variety'.

As per 'Variety', streaming giant Netflix has commissioned the project. News of the partnership comes after Meyers and Netflix teamed to release the short film 'Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish)', which made its debut on the streamer's social channels in 2020.

The special project brought together the cast of 'Father of the Bride' and 'Father of the Bride Part II' - Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Kieran Culkin, George Newbern and Martin Short - for the first time in 25 years, with Robert De Niro, Florence Pugh, Alexandra Shipp and Ben Platt added to the mix. Meyers wrote and directed the Banks family reunion clip (produced by Reese Witherspoon).

Details about the new film are currently under wraps. However, the project is being touted as an ensemble comedy, which is Meyers' core strength.

After earning an Oscar nod for the 'Private Benjamin' screenplay, and writing and producing the 'Father of the Bride' films, Meyers made her directorial debut with 'The Parent Trap' in 1998. The hit movie starred Dennis Quaid and the late Natasha Richardson and marked Lindsay Lohan's first feature film.