Hollywood has shown the rest of the world, on many occasions as to what it would be like if the world was to end. Its recent attempt to do so is different.

On one hand, it talks of big words like climate change and extinction of life on earth and on the other, it admits to being dark and comical about the not-so-good news coming in the way of its audience.

Talking to LA Times, filmmaker Adam McKay of Vice fame told his reason behind wrapping a serious idea of climate crisis in a comic satire packaging.

"I'd been trying to find a way to crack the story of the climate crisis and I'd written a bunch of different treatments. Some were 'Twilight Zone'-type thrillers, some were character pieces. But none of them felt like they fully landed with that big open door you need for an idea like this," he said adding, "It's absolutely ridiculous that we don't address it to a degree where it's almost funny and at the same time wildly upsetting."

Dr. Mindy keeps it ? or actually 99.78% to be specific. #DontLookUp, watch the new film from Adam McKay in select theaters now and on @netflix December 24. pic.twitter.com/tBeLHFUvwd — dontlookupfilm (@dontlookupfilm) December 15, 2021

Leonardo DiCaprio who plays Dr. Randall Mindy in the film felt it is a film that comes once in a generation and he knew he had to be a part of it. "The movie was really an exercise in looking at how we as a species deal with bad news: how it becomes politicized, how we become distracted by social media alternative facts, how people who devote their lives to speaking the truth, whether it be COVID or the climate crisis, are marginalized," he told LA Times.

The film, releasing on Netflix on December 24, promises of a star-studded affair with Jennifer Lawrence as Kate Dibiasky, an unpopular astronomer, Meryl Streep as US President Janie Orlean, Arianna Grande, Chris Evans as Devin Peters and Cate Blanchett, who appears to be a TV anchor named Brie Evantee. Don't Look Up also stars Indian-origin British actor and musician Himesh Jitendra Patel of Tenet fame.

When asked what the actors of the film would do for real, in their final moments if the world was to end at all in six months, the Academy award-winning Silver Lining Playbook actress replied, "Adam and I would both chain smoke."

While the Titanic star DiCaprio hints at a clinching dinner table scene, "We're a communal species, and I would want to be around people I love and ignore the impending Armageddon. That dinner table scene is really what clinched it for me."