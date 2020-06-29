The Mumbai Police has been investigating the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died by suicide on June 14. The police have recorded the statements of around 27 people in connection with Sushant's death and what contemplated him to end his life.

Shanoo Sharma, who is associated with Yash Raj Films (YRF), was recently summoned at Bandra police station for questioning. She had worked with Sushant in Shuddh Desi Romance and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy backed by Aditya Chopra production banner.

And now the details of the contract signed by Sushant with YRF are out that might clear several confusion floating around the actor's death.

Sushant had signed a 3-film deal with YRF. According to the contract, Sushant was supposed to be paid Rs 30 lakh for his first film Shuddh Desi Romance. If that turns out to be a hit, he would get paid Rs 60 lakh for his second film. If his second film becomes a hit as well, the actor would be paid Rs 1 crore for his third film.

In case, if the first film didn't work, Sushant would be paid Rs 30 lakh for his second film. If his second film also fails at the box office, he would be paid Rs 30 lakh for the third film. If his first film is a hit and second a flop, he would be paid Rs 30 lakh for his third film. And if first was a flop and second a hit, he would be paid Rs 60 lakh for his third film, according to a report in India.com.

During the questioning, it came to light that Sushant was paid Rs 30 lakh for his first film with YRF Shuddh Desi Romance. However, he was paid Rs 1 crore for his second film Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. His third film, Paani, which was supposed to be directed by Shekhar Kapur, didn't see the light of another day.

Paani was shelved because of the creative differences between Shekhar Kapur and Aditya Chopra.

The probe is still on.