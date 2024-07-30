Designed by Tarun Tahiliani, the national uniforms for Team India athletes at Paris Olympics 2024 hasn't managed to impress one and all. As soon as the pictures of the team's uniform surfaced on social media, netizens were quick to slam the designer for 'tacky' and 'cheap' work. Many accused him of designing some of the most extravagant creations for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's guest list but not putting in the same effort for team India.

"Truly inspirational work by Tarun Tahiliani for the Indian Contingent at the Olympics. He's inspired everyone into thinking they could have done a much better job," read a comment on X. "Hello Tarun Tahiliani! I have seen better Sarees sold in Mumbai streets for Rs.200 than these ceremonial uniforms you've 'designed'. Cheap polyester like fabric, Ikat PRINT (!!!), tricolors thrown together with no imagination. Did you outsource it to an intern or come up with it in the last 3 minutes before the deadline? Such a disgrace to the rich weaving culture and history of India," read another comment.

Tarun Tahiliani reacts

Now, Tarun has opened up about the creations in an interview with Elle and added that it was never supposed to be haute couture. "It's important to clarify that the intention was never to present haute couture; the brief was to design functional and comfortable uniforms for the athletes. A significant issue has been the imagery circulating online, which originates from the unveiling ceremony," he said.

"These images of the garments on mannequins were not properly shot and do not do justice to the true quality and elegance of the outfits. We respect the diverse opinions of the fashion community and the public. Ultimately, our goal remains to represent India with dignity and pride on the global stage," Tahiliani told Elle.