Tarun Tahiliani is one of the most celebrated designers of the country. From the biggest world events to the grandest functions back home, Tahiliani remains one of the go-to designers for Indian celebs. While his designs and creations often receive applause, his latest work seems to have backfired. Tarun Tahiliani was entrusted with the responsibility of designing uniforms of India Olympics team.

However, his ikat inspired designs have received a major thumbs down on social media. "This is what #TarunTahiliani designed for the Ambani wedding and this is what he did for our #realheroes of #IndiaAtParis2024 despite a rich heritage in textiles and fabrics," wrote a user. "UNESCO has recognized 50 different textile crafts of India. Dabu, Indigo, Kalamkari, Banarasi, Ajrak, Ikat, Bagh, Kantha, Chanderi, Chikankari, Bandhani, Phulkari, Patola, Pashmina, and Khadi are just some. Seriously #IndianOlympics and #TarunTahiliani ?? This was the best ??" asked another user.

"#TarunTahiliani should quit the profession after humiliating India at the world platform," a comment read. "#TarunTahiliani has caused an international embarrassment by designing such outfit for our Olympics team! It's not even looking fresh and crisp. Couldn't be worse than this," another comment read. "I do not blame #TarunTahiliani for his creation but the people in the GOI to give commission and approval for this disgrace . Couldn't we give an opportunity to the less privileged/ handicapped upcoming designers?" one more of the comments read.

"This is not Representation of #India. Digital Print in a country rich in textiles. What a disgrace #TarunTahiliani #Olympic2024," a social media user commented. "Very disappointed to see Team #India's #Olympic uniforms. Cheap. Shabby. Absolutely Awful. Can't believe eminent designer like #TarunTahiliani delivered this.Our athletes deserve so much better," another social media user opined.

