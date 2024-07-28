Amid reports about the movement of some suspects, massive search operations have been launched in the Poonch and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir where terrorists attacked security forces and civilians recently.

Officials on Sunday said that locals spotted some suspects in the Dadoya area of the Poni block in Reasi district early Sunday morning. After getting information Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

Although forces have yet not established contact with the suspects, it is believed that a group of terrorists is roaming in this belt where the holy cave shrine of Lord Shiva Shiv Khori is situated.

Earlier on June 9, terrorists ambushed a bus carrying devotees of the Shiv Khori shrine. Nine pilgrims from different parts of the country were killed in the gruesome terror attack and over 40 others were injured.

Four persons including one Hakim Din who reportedly provided all logistics to terrorists have been arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police but there is no breakthrough in arresting the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

Search operation launched along LoC in Poonch

Reports said that a joint search operation was launched early Sunday in several areas along the Line of Control (LoC) near the Salotri-Mangnar forward area of Poonch district. A search operation was launched after intelligence input about the suspected movements along the LoC. The Army, CRPF, and Special Operations Group (SoG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched the joint search operation in the area.

Keeping in view the forthcoming Buddha Amarnath Yatra in the border district of Poonch, security forces are already on high alert in this region which witnessed terror attacks after repeated intervals.

Div Com, ADGP Jammu review arrangements for Buddha Amarnath Yatra

Earlier Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, and Additional Director General of Police, Anand Jain chaired a meeting and reviewed arrangements for Buddha Amarnath Yatra.

Threadbare discussions were held on the timely dispatching of the Yatra convoy from Jammu, cut-off timings, halting points, and registration of the Yatris. It was stressed that the Yatris undertake the Yatra as per the guidelines issued by the administration and use only the designated route for the holy Yatra.

It was made clear that for the convenience of the Yatris, no Yatri without registration should enter Poonch to take part in the annual holy pilgrimage to Buddha Amarnath Yatra.

During the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner took stock of the necessary arrangements made for the Yatris in Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, and Reasi.

He reviewed various arrangements, including transport facilities for pilgrims, adequate security measures, provision for langers, medical facilities, sanitation, water and power supply, traffic management, and lodging, boarding facilities for the pilgrims.

The ADGP issued directives to SSPs to implement comprehensive security measures. He instructed the SSPs to deploy an adequate number of police personnel along the route, fortifying security checkpoints, and maintaining strict vigilance at all times.