Leading chip-maker Intel, which is under fire for flaws in processor design that rendered millions of computer and mobile devices vulnerable to security threats like Spectre and Meltdown, the company has issued a new updated Microcode Revision Guidance (MRG) report with a list of chipsets, which won't get security software patch.

In the new update, Intel has admitted that it won't be able to fix the Spectre v2 flaw in as many as 230 older chipset variants used in thousands of branded computers across the world.

Why Intel won't patch the bug in those processors anymore?

Based on an internal study and customer feedback, Intel has decided to stop releasing the microcodes to patch the security loopholes in devices [listed below] due to the following factors.

Flawed micro-architectural characteristics in some chips prohibit any practical implementation of features to mitigate the Variant 2 (CVE-2017-5715) of the Spectre vulnerability

Limited commercially available system software support

Based on customer inputs, most of these products are implemented as "closed systems" and therefore are less likely to be exposed to these vulnerabilities

On the bright side, the impact of the Intel's move will be very limited, as affected devices were manufactured and sold between 2007 and 2011, and some might not even be in use right now.

Also, Intel is very much committed to fix devices (more than 9 years old) affected by Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities. It has promised to update its MRG report with support details for more devices soon.

List of Intel chips not eligible for software patch for Spectre v2 vulnerabilities:

Products name Public name CPU-ID Platform ID Prodcution status PreMitigation Production MCU Bloomfield Intel® Core™ Processor Extreme Edition i7-975

Intel® Core™ Processor i7-920, 930, 950, 960 106A4 03 Stopped 0x13 Bloomfield Intel® Core™ Processor Extreme Edition i7-965

Intel® Core™ Processor i7-920, 940 106A5 03 Stopped 0x1B Bloomfield Intel® Xeon® Processor W3520, W3530, W3540, W3550, W3565, W3570, W3580 106A5 03 Stopped 0x1B Clarksfield Intel® Core™ Extreme Processor i7-920XM, 940XM

Intel® Core™ Processor i7-720QM, 740QM, 820QM, 840QM 106E5 13 Stopped 0x08 Gulftown Intel® Core™ i7-970, 980

Intel® Core™ Processor Extreme Edition i7-980X, 990X

Intel® Xeon® Processor W3690 206C2 03 Stopped 0x1E Harpertown Xeon C0 Intel® Xeon® Processor L5408, L5410, L5420

Intel® Xeon® Processor E5405,E5410,E5420,E5430, E5440, E5450, E5462, E5472

Intel® Xeon® Processor X5450, X5460, X5470, X5472, X5482 10676 40 Stopped 0x612 Harpertown Xeon E0 Intel® Xeon® Processor L5408, L5410, L5420, L5430

Intel® Xeon® Processor E5405,E5410,E5420,E5430, E5440, E5450, E5462, E5472

Intel® Xeon® Processor X5450, X5460, X5470, X5492 1067A 44 Stopped 0xA0E Jasper Forest Intel® Celeron® Processor P1053

Intel® Xeon® Processor EC3528, EC3529, EC5509, EC5539, EC5549, LC3518, LC3528, LC5518, LC5528 106E4 09 Stopped 0x4 Penryn/QC Intel® Core™2 Extreme Processor X9000, X9100

Intel® Core™2 Quad Processor Q9000, Q9100

Intel® Core™2 Duo Processor T6400, T6500, T6670, T8100, T8300, T9300, T9400, T9500, T9550, T9600, T9800, T9900, SU9300, SU9400, SU9600, SP9300, SP9400, SP9600, SL9380, SL9400, SL9600, SL9300, P7350, P7370, P7450, P7550, P7570, P8400, P8600, P8700, P8800, P9500, P9600, P9700

Intel® Core™2 Solo Processor SU3500, ULV SU3500, ULV SU3300

Intel® Pentium® Processor T4200, T4300, T4400, T4500

Intel® Celeron® Processor 900, 925, SU2300, T3100, T3300, T3500, ULV 763

Intel® Celeron® M Processor ULV 722, ULV 723, ULV 743 1067A B1 Stopped 0xA0E SoFIA 3GR Intel® Atom® Processor x3-C3200RK, x3-C3230RK 506D1 02 Stopped ------ Wolfdale C0, M0 I Intel® Core™ 2 Duo Processor E7200, E7300, E8190, E8200, E8300, E8400, E8500 10676 91 Stopped 0x612 Wolfdale E0, R0 Intel® Core™ 2 Duo Processor E7400, E7500, E8400, E8500, E8600

Intel® Pentium® Processor E5200, E5300, E5400, E5500, E5700, E5800, E6300, E6500, E6500K, E6600, E6700, E6800

Intel® Celeron® Processor E3200, E3300, E3400, E3500 1067A B1 Stopped 0xA0E Wolfdale Xeon C0 Intel® Xeon® Processor E3110, E5205, E5220, L5240, X5260, X5272 10676 04 Stopped 0x612 Wolfdale Xeon E0 Intel® Xeon® Processor E3110, E3120, E5205, E5220, L3110, L5215, L5240, X5260, X5270, X5272 1067A 44 Stopped 0xA0E Yorkfield Intel® Core™2 Extreme Processor QX9650, QX9770, QX9775

Intel® Core™2 Quad Processor Q8200, Q8200S, Q8400, Q8400S, Q9300, Q9400, Q9400S, Q9450, Q9500, Q9505, Q9505S, Q9550, Q9550S, Q9650 10677 10 Stopped 0x70D Yorkfield Xeon Intel® Xeon® Processor L3360, X3320, X3330, X3350, X3360, X3370, X3380 10677 10 Stopped 0x70D

For more information on chipsets eligible for Intel security updates, check here.

Here's how Spectre and Meltdown bugs make devices vulnerable

In January 2018, cybersecurity experts of Google Project Zero team discovered two deadly vulnerabilities—Spectre and Meltdown—in computers and mobile devices powered by Intel, AMD, ARM Holdings and other chipsets.

The Spectre and Meltdown take advantage of "speculative execution," a technique used by almost all modern processors (CPUs) to optimize performance.

For those unaware, the CPU, in its bid to increase the performance, predicts which path of a branch is most likely to be taken, and will speculatively continue execution down that path even before the branch is completed. If the prediction was wrong, this speculative execution is rolled back in a way that is intended to be invisible to software.

The Meltdown and Spectre exploitation techniques abuse speculative execution to access privileged memory such as passwords, encryption keys, or sensitive information, including that of the kernel—from a less-privileged user process such as a malicious app running on a device.

Tests conducted by Google Project Zero research team, also showed that an attack running on one virtual machine was able to access the physical memory of the host machine, and through that, gain read-access to the memory of a different virtual machine on the same host.

As of now, most of the computer makers Microsoft, Apple, and others -- in association with chip-makers Intel, AMD and ARM Holdings-- have released the software patch for most of their products.

