Insult to Sindoor of our sisters: Shiv Sena (UBT) smashes TVs in protest against Ind-Pak match

Shiv Sena(UBT) workers, led by party spokesperson Anand Dubey, staged a protest on Sunday against the India-Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025, smashing television sets and raising slogans against both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Centre.

The party accused the Modi government of "insulting the Sindoor of our sisters" by permitting the arch-rival fixture.

In Mumbai, women party workers demonstrated with Sindoor in hand as a mark of protest, opposing the decision to play the match.

Speaking to IANS, Dubey stated, "We oppose the India-Pakistan match being held in Dubai. There is no need for this match today. We will urge the Indian government to reconsider its decision and direct the BCCI accordingly."

Later, while smashing the TVs, he told the reporters that Pakistan continued to remain a state sponsor of terrorism and stressed that all ties with the neighbouring country should be cut off.

"We are sending donations to BCCI so that it learns a lesson; so that Jay Shah realises the mistake. We urge PM Modi to stop this match and not play with the feelings of women who lost their Sindoor. How will the sisters and mothers, who lost their loved ones in Pahalgam, watch this match?" Dubey questioned.

The Shiv Sena(UBT) leader further appealed to Indian cricketers to boycott the contest, promising them public support if they did so.

"If these players boycott the match, we will welcome them with open arms. However, if they don't, we will also condemn them for continuing with the game," he added.

Despite the strong opposition, the match between India and Pakistan is scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 6.30 p.m. UAE time (8.00 p.m. IST).