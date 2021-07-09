Salman Khan, sister Alvira Khan and few others have been summoned in a cheating case. A local businessman has filed a complaint against them. The businessman alleges that he was promised Salman Khan would inaugurate his store but Aayush Sharma came instead. The actor, his sister, and others have been called for an inquiry on July 13.

A businessman from Chandigarh, Arun Gupta has alleged that he opened a store called Being Human Jewelry in 2018. The businessman claims to have spent close to 2-3 crores for the store and was promised an inauguration by Salman Khan. He has also alleged that he was even promised delivery of goods but none of it happened.

The cheating case

Gupta alleged that instead of Salman Khan, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was sent to inaugurate the store. He also added that despite trying to reach the brand, they failed to fulfill their promise. He also added that the store from where he was supposed to collect the stock was also shut in Feb 2020. Being Human Foundation CEO has also been summoned in the case. Officials of Style Quotient have also been named in the complaint.

Sangeeta Bijlani on cordial equation with Salman Khan

In other news, Sangeeta Bijlani recently opened up about Salman Khan. The duo was all set to tie the knot and even the cards were printed. But, Sangeeta allegedly came to know of Salman cheating on her and called it off. However, despite the ups and downs in their relationship, the two have remained cordial.

"Connections don't break. Connections never go away. The love between your partners, school friends never go away. People will come and go. Nobody will be permanent in life. That does not mean you feel bitter or angry. At one point you evolve. There was a point in time of my life where I was childish and stupid, but I am a grown-up now. Life is full of experiences," she recently told a leading daily.