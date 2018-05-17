In case you are nursing a broken heart, this might just be your cue to look away. Newly-married Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav and his wife Aishwarya Rai looked blissful and much-in-love in a recent image that shows them going for a bicycle ride in Patna, Bihar.

The image was posted on Tej Pratap's Instagram page and has now been widely shared on other channels as well. In the image, the RJD leader is seen in a simple white kurta-pajama, while Aishwarya looks every bit a new bride in a saffron saree and bangles.

While he on the rider's seat, Aishwarya is the pillion and the couple is seen gazing into each other's eyes. The image seems to have struck a chord with quite a few people and has received 4,400 likes and scores of comments.

Tej Pratap, son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Aishwarya, granddaughter of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai, tied the knot in an elaborate ceremony May 12. While the festivities were attended by the who's who of the political circuit, the groom's mother Rabri Devi was probably the one who made the most news.

The former Bihar chief minister looked thrilled to see her son getting married and stole the limelight during the Mehendi ceremony when she donned aviator shades and danced to Tukur Tukur from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dilwale. A video of Devi dancing even went viral online on social media.

A post shared by Tej Pratap Yadav (@tejpratapyadavrjd) on May 16, 2018 at 8:12am PDT

While the ceremony and the run-up to it may have been a lot of fun and games, the wedding day reportedly looked like a scene out of a movie and not a good one. There was chaos at the venue and an unruly crowd broke the cordon and stole food.

However, it was not outsiders who gatecrashed the wedding but party workers and supporters itself. After a while, the venue is said to have looked like a place hit by a tornado and with broken crockery and upturned tables and chairs strewn all around.

Take a look at the video of Rabri Devi shaking a leg at the wedding