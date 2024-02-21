Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are beaming with joy as they embrace parenthood for the second time. On Tuesday Virat and Anushka announced the arrival of their second child, a baby boy. The couple have named their baby boy Akaay.

Sharing the news of the arrival of their baby boy the couple wrote in their statement shared via Instagram on Tuesday, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love and gratitude – Virat and Anushka."

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli clicked by fans emerged online minutes after the couple announced the arrival of their baby boy on February 15.

Reportedly, the couple is in London, and Anushka delivered her baby boy in London. Although Anushka and Virat have kept their location under wraps, soon after their baby announcement, a picture of Virat walking on the streets of London surfaced online.

In the picture, Virat was seen walking on London Street. He wore a dark jacket with a pair of white pants and also sported a cap.

It's often said that light travels faster than sound, but in 2024, as soon as the news breaks, social media goes berserk, and users on Instagram and X ( formerly Twitter) made multiple Instagram accounts named Akaay Kohli with Anushka Sharma and Virat's statement as the first picture on the feed.

The world rejoiced upon hearing the beautiful piece of news, and ever since Viruksha announced a new member in their family, there has been a festival of lights and happiness all over the world, especially on social media.

What's the meaning of Akaay?

Akaay is derived from the Hindi word 'kaya', signifying 'body', suggesting someone transcending their physical form. The name 'Akaay' signifies someone who is more than just a physical body, carrying divine blessings.

In Turkish, 'Akaay' translates to'shining moon'.

Anushka Sharma Work front

Anushka Sharma was last seen in a lead role in the 2018 film Zero and she has also been gearing up for the release of her Netflix film Chakda 'Xpress.