Instagram and Facebook Messenger users from different parts of the world on Thursday reported facing problems using the services.

According to reports at Downdetector that tracks outages, Instagram users reported issues with the chat service of the application.

Apart from direct messages, some users reported facing problems with the Stories feature as well.

Reports of problems with the service went up after 3 p.m. local time, Downdetector showed.

Facebook Messenger users reported having problems with receiving messages on time.

Which countries affected?

While users from Europe and Japan appeared to have been affected first, some users in India also faced problems using the service.

A few users even took to Twitter to report problems with the services of Instagram and Facebook Messenger.

Facebook is yet to confirm the reports.

(With inputs from IANS)